Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) were down 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.82. Approximately 351,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 548,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $603.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bandwidth by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

