ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading 2.9% Higher

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.97 and last traded at $41.94. 2,145,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,096,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 104.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.