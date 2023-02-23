Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading Up 3.1%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 471,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 573,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.09.

Wallbox Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

Wallbox Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Wallbox by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wallbox by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

See Also

