Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 883,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 669,802 shares.The stock last traded at $14.02 and had previously closed at $14.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

About Gates Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

