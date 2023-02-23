MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,066,679 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,063,775 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.85.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.08.
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
