Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,650,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 422% from the previous session’s volume of 316,123 shares.The stock last traded at $10.15 and had previously closed at $10.16.

Elliott Opportunity II Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

