Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.60

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 135271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Nevro Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 0.74%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

