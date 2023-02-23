SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.73

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 74647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.
Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
SilverBow Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $510.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.
SilverBow Resources Company Profile
SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.
