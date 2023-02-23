SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.73

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 74647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $510.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

Read More

