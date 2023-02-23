ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.09

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 679636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in ICL Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,555,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273,053 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

