Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 466025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $825.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 37,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $112,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,564.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 316,700 shares of company stock valued at $913,073 in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

