Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.99

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 22420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

Institutional Trading of Semper Paratus Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGST. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,660,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 263.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,628,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,905 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 143.6% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 663,415 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 110.0% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

