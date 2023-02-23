Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading 33.3% Higher

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 250,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 585,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Opawica Explorations Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.94.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.