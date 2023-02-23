Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 6.1%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $48.61. 748,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,469,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.66.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $3,403,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $4,978,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.
