Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.75. 139,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,261,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Rackspace Technology Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Insider Transactions at Rackspace Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

