Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 6.2%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 43,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 570,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,958,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,551 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 66.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,393,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after purchasing an additional 915,090 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

