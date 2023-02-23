Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 6.5%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 82,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 866,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYEL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $590.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -1.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.