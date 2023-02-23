BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch Sells 5,260 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $366,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,756.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -140.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth $360,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth $28,466,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

