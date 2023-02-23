BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.19. 197,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,499,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Specifically, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,018.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,768 in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after acquiring an additional 92,429 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,792 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

