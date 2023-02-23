Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Down 7.7% Following Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.67. 1,726,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,230,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Specifically, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,751,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,368 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

