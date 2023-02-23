Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Up 3.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Modine Manufacturing traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 152,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 494,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 419,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 106,715 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

