Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 235,400 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1,355.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $26,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.41.

Airbnb stock opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,796 shares of company stock valued at $76,884,266. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

