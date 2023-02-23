Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 18,610.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,600,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586,875 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PG&E were worth $32,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E Stock Up 0.5 %

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

NYSE:PCG opened at $15.52 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.