Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 18,610.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,600,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586,875 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PG&E were worth $32,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PCG opened at $15.52 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.
PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
