Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $20.32 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $20,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

Insider Activity

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $212.06 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.44 and a 200-day moving average of $221.39.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.