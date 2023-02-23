Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Evergy worth $20,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,451,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,930,000 after acquiring an additional 577,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,015,000 after acquiring an additional 259,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,919,000 after acquiring an additional 53,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Evergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Evergy Company Profile

Shares of EVRG opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

