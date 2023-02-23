Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 132,400 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.53% of WNS worth $20,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.73.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

