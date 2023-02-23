Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ResMed were worth $21,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $213.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.15 and its 200-day moving average is $221.63. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $262.38.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,208,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,358,157. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

