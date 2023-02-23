Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $21.75 Million Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,931,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 4.49% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $21,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 81.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $276.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, China Renaissance lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

