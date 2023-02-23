Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $22.48 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,455 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $22,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

Ferrari Stock Performance

About Ferrari

RACE stock opened at $260.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.29. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $270.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

