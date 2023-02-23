Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $22,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $171.03 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $234.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.30 and a 200-day moving average of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total value of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $481,343.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824 over the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

