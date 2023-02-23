Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $22.79 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $22,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $186.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.52.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,977 shares of company stock worth $36,715,705. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

