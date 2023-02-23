Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 10,843.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Alliant Energy worth $24,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

LNT stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.