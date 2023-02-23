Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,923 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $22,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $123.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

