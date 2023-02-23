Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 24,310 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Norfolk Southern worth $24,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NSC opened at $221.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

