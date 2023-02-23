Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,612 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $28,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Kellogg by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kellogg by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,510,836 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading

