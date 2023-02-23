Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $29,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $130.69 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

