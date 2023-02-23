Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 188,800 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $25,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Stories

