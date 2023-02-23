Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,667,500 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,369,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,667,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,075 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 825,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 129.00, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.