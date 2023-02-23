Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,667,500 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,369,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,667,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $26,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,075 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,249,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 825,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 129.00, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52.

AQN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

