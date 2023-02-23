Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 775.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,915 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Mosaic worth $26,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

