Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $31.62 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,629,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,621 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $31,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 21.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,391,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,237,000 after buying an additional 7,109,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 329.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,638,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after buying an additional 3,556,843 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 21.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,709,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,533,000 after buying an additional 2,988,776 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $34,203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 179.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,177,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

STLA stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America, Enlarged Europe, Middle East and Africa, and China, India and Asia Pacific.

