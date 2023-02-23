742,733 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 742,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,849,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.79% of Light & Wonder as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $114,857,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $78,137,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $51,954,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $41,144,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $36,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

