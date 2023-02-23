742,733 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 742,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,849,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.79% of Light & Wonder as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $114,857,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $78,137,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $51,954,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $41,144,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at about $36,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
Light & Wonder Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:LNW opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.80.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
