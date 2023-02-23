Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $31.89 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 166.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 747,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of CSX worth $31,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

