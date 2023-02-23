Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,239 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Etsy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 383,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Etsy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Trading Up 2.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ETSY opened at $128.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.