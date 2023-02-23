Axa S.A. Sells 4,728 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

