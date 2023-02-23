Axa S.A. Sells 4,728 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BRGet Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

