Axa S.A. Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 193,300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 304,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CM. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.