Axa S.A. Has $11.38 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of HubSpot worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,472,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,247,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.65.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $385.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.54 and a 200-day moving average of $310.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $546.95.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

