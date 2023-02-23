Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stake Lifted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,239,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.48% of Sprinklr worth $11,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $1,280,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 289.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth $3,208,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,877 shares of company stock valued at $221,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprinklr Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $157.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

