Axa S.A. Sells 172,246 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,246 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam boosted its stake in Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,357 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,770. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

