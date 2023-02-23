Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 192,806 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.1% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.