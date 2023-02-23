Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 204.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,777 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $125.32.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.81%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.