Axa S.A. Trims Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,266 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK stock opened at $288.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $299.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.17 and its 200 day moving average is $256.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

